Elohim Looks Inward on Dazzling EP, "Journey to the Center Of Myself, Vol. 1"

Comprised of five tracks, including "Strut" with Big Freedia, this EP is the first of four in a new series.

Not too long ago, mental health was a topic the music industry put out of sight and out of mind. Luckily, with artists leading the charge, a newfound spotlight has been put on the topic and artists like Elohim are on the front lines.

Her music is raw and real, detailing her personal struggles with anxiety and panic attacks. "Creating music became a saving grace," she told EDM.com in a recent interview. This conversation continues with her latest EP, Journey To The Center Of Myself, Vol. 1, released independently on June 25th.

The first of four EPs in a new series of projects, Journey To The Center Of Myself, Vol. 1 is a vulnerable analysis of Elohim's quest for internal peace and happiness. With elements of dream pop, mid-2010s indie rock and upbeat electronica, the EP flows effortlessly through the varying emotions of its five tracks, which Elohim likened to a "labyrinth" in a press release.

The record's titular single, for example, matches the artist's attitude-laden vocal tone with a lively percussion line and swelling synths. "Creatures," on the other hand, slows things down with an atmospheric arrangement of bass and eerie samples, while the previously released "Strut" with Big Freedia blends bounce and house to declare a commitment to self confidence.

"The intention of a labyrinth is to heal your mind by following the spiral path without averting your eyes... your mind is allowed to wander because there is no left or right, only a line that you know will lead you to the center and then back out again at whatever pace you choose," Elohim said. "This project was exactly that for me: it was a way for me to find peace in self-discovery.”

Journey To The Center Of Myself, Vol. 1 will likely debut live this summer, with Elohim scheduled to appear at San Bernardino's HARD Summer music festival. The performance will be followed by an opening slot for Alison Wonderland and Valentino Khan's Red Rocks run in September. Tickets can be purchased here.

