Joel Corry Performs Among Elton John and Britney Spears Lookalikes In "Hold Me Closer" Remix Video

The new music video for Joel Corry's remix of Elton John and Britney Spears' "Hold Me Closer" will have you seeing double.

Corry's remix is the first official rework of the global hit, which in itself is a rework of two of John's iconic originals, "Tiny Dancer" and "The One." Directed by Rebekah Creative, the video sees Corry DJing among a team of dancing Britney Spears and Elton John stunt doubles, who are dressed in some of the iconic outfits the two iconic artists have famously donned over the years.

Corry's remix plays up the duet's already augmented danceable qualities, rooted in nu-disco. Leaning into his euphoric pop sensibilities, Corry incorporates bright, shimmering pianos under the vocals. Meanwhile, the chart-topping "Head & Heart" producer's rippling bassline sparks a groove potent enough to fuel the footwork of Spears and John's doppelgängers.

Given the widespread commercial success of Pnau's remix of "Cold Heart," Corry is similarly in a prime position to blast further into mainstream consciousness. At the time of writing, that track currently sits at over 1.2 billion streams on Spotify alone.

Check out the music video for Corry's remix of "Hold Me Closer" below.

