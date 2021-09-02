Elton John Taps SG Lewis, Dua Lipa, More for "The Lockdown Sessions" Album

Young Thug, Nicki Minaj, and many more will also appear on the legendary musician's upcoming album.

For the music industry, 2021 has been full of surprises. But a new album from Elton John might be the biggest one yet.

Due October 22nd, The Lockdown Sessions will feature eclectic collaborations with artists from across the sonic spectrum: Stevie Wonder, Nicki Minaj, Lil Nas X, Yo-Yo Ma—the list goes on and on.

The record will also include a hotly anticipated collab with electronic music wunderkind SG Lewis. Co-written with British singer-songwriter Frances, "Orbit" came to fruition after the artists linked in March for a discussion on John's Apple Music 1 show, Rocket Hour.

"I would desperately like to do something with you as far as writing or doing something," the legendary musician said to Lewis. "So I'll get you my email, email me and let's get together and do something, okay?"

PNAU, Years & Years and Surfaces are among the other dance music acts to appear on The Lockdown Sessions. You can check out the full tracklist below and pre-save the album here.

The Lockdown Sessions Tracklist:

1. Elton John & Dua Lipa – ‘Cold Heart’ (PNAU Remix)

2. Elton John, Young Thug & Nicki Minaj – ‘Always Love You’

3. Surfaces feat. Elton John – ‘Learn To Fly’

4. Elton John & Charlie Puth – ‘After All’

5. Rina Sawayama & Elton John – ‘Chosen Family’

6. Gorillaz feat. Elton John & 6LACK – ‘The Pink Phantom’

7. Elton John & Years & Years – ‘It’s a sin’ (global reach mix)

8. Miley Cyrus feat. WATT, Elton John, Yo-Yo Ma, Robert Trujillo & Chad Smith – ‘Nothing Else Matters’

9. Elton John & SG Lewis – ‘Orbit’

10. Elton John & Brandi Carlile – ‘Simple Things’

11. Jimmie Allen & Elton John – ‘Beauty In The Bones’

12. Lil Nas X feat. Elton John – ‘One Of Me’

13. Elton John & Eddie Vedder – ‘E-Ticket’

14. Elton John & Stevie Wonder – ‘Finish Line’

15. Elton John & Stevie Nicks – ‘Stolen Car’

16. Glen Campbell & Elton John – ‘I’m Not Gonna Miss You’

