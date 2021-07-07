EMMA'S GOLD Drops Hip-Hop and Trap Hybrid Banger, "L1ttle Secret"

EMMA'S GOLD is on the rise after winning one of Baauer's "Bop Battle" contests, where they received high praise from Lunice.

EMMA'S GOLD, an enigmatic bass music artist with a genre-bending sound, has unveiled a filthy new single called "L1ttle Secret."

The track is a hip-hop and trap hybrid banger featuring trippy, pitched vocals courtesy of Chi City. The production is quirky and menacing, using saturated kickdrums and thunderous 808s that knock with the ferocity of Lex Lugar. EMMA'S GOLD also sporadically employs heavily distorted snares, which offer an industrial crunch in the arrangement.

"L1ttle Secret" comes on the heels of EMMA’S GOLD debut, released a month ago. That record showcased a more tranquil sound as opposed to the relentless sonics of its grimy successor. Check out the new track below.

The anonymous EMMA'S GOLD is on the rise after winning one of Baauer's "Bop Battle" demo contests, where they received high praise from trap music superstar Lunice. With two of the most popular artists in the experimental bass scene in their corner, it seems the future is bright.

You can listen to L1ttle Secret" on streaming platforms here.

