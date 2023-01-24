Eprom and Barclay Crenshaw Drop Tasty Remixes of Yung Skrrt's "McDonalds"

Mouthwatering music from two of the finest cooks in the game.

The first Dirtybird release of 2023 is a double-decker remix package with special sauce and a side of fries from Eprom and the label's founder, Barclay Crenshaw, better known as Claude VonStroke.

According to a press release, Crenshaw decided to remix Yung Skrrt's viral hit "McDonalds" and then found out his buddy Eprom had been playing out a version of his own. He then proceeded to get all three artists together and drop an official remix package.

The Dirtybird boss kicks off his remix with bellowing bass and minimal, distorted sound design. He then dunks Skrrt's lyrics into the deep fryer and serves them up extra crunchy with a sprinkle of salt and wonky vocal effects for deliciously eccentric rework.

Eprom's remix was ordered with extra ketchup and tomatoes to give it that signature dose of acidity found in many of his record. Metallic stabs combine with acid-tinged wobbles and deep bass to turn "McDonadls" into a track that'll bring out your nastiest bass face.

You can listen to the new "McDonalds" remixes below and on streaming platforms here.

