Listen to Eptic's Ferocious New Monstercat Dubstep Track, "Stop Pretending"

Let's be honest—dubstep and riddim can get stale at times. With so many artists using the same presets and drums, it would be naive to say that dubstep isn't a bit saturated in 2021. It's producers like Eptic, however, who are able to push the envelope of the genre whenever they release new music.

His latest release, "Stop Pretending," dropping soon by way of Monstercat, is a ferocious track brimming with the screeching dubstep flair of a classic Eptic banger. Long been championed as one of bass music's most technically gifted sound designers and mixers, he brought his A-game for his first release of 2021.

Music producers and fans alike should take note of the nuanced sound design here, like how he syncopates his bass patches and how he meticulously sidechains vocals to each sonic element—not just the drums. The scary thing is that Eptic is still only 27—he's just been releasing music like this for so long that you'd think he was a vet.

Listen to "Stop Pretending"—courtesy of UKF—and watch Eptic kick off his set with the song at 2020's EDC Orlando Virtual Rave-A-Thon below. You can pre-save the single here ahead of its official release on streaming platforms.

