Eptic Makes Long-Awaited Return to Drum & Bass With Rumbling New Monstercat Single "Payback"

Eptic is on a tear leading up to his highly anticipated festival run this summer. After releasing "Stop Pretending" in January and "Shadow People" in February, today he has returned to Monstercat for the third time this year with "Payback."

"Payback" is unlike anything fans have heard from Eptic recently, as the Belgian producer has doubled back to drum & bass for the first time in seven years.

"With this song, I want to pay homage to the jump-up style that got me into producing," he explained in a press statement. "I have more respect than I already had for dnb producers since it was so difficult to get it right. This was one of my most-requested unreleased songs so I felt like I owed it to my fans to give it my best shot and I’m very pleased with the outcome."

From start to finish, "Payback" gives listeners little room to breathe. Expertly combining aggressive drums and heavy guitar riffs, Eptic transforms these dynamic sounds into an uncontrollable, rumbling drop. The drum & bass smash perfectly rounds out his triple pack of festival firepower as we approach summer.

Listen to "Payback" on all streaming platforms here.

