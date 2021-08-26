Equator Drops Melancholic Electronica Tune "stuck in my head"
Sydney-based electronic music producer Equator has unveiled "stuck in my head," an aching electronica single.
Arriving by way of Equator's own CNTR imprint, "stuck in my head" exploring the limits of ambition through the eyes of someone who wants to remain close to their loved ones. Its "spread your wings" mentality is mirrored in its sound design, which marries the feathery vocal flair of Porter Robinson with the lush synths of San Holo.
More ballad than banger, "stuck in my head" is an ambient stunner. Nuanced lo-fi elements are cleverly splayed throughout to lend to an organic feel, such as tape deck fuzz and a faint radio vocal sample. And while many producers opt for a cookie-cutter approach, Equator keeps listeners on their toes by oscillating between half- and double-time, eventually bringing the track home with a beautiful house music segment.
You can listen to "stuck in my head" below.
The 20-year-old young gun has made a name for himself in the past year thanks to his association with a couple of electronic music's finest record labels. His track "Held in Stasis" appeared on the create together vol.2 compilation by bitbird (San Holo's imprint) and he was also named runner-up in Disciple’s "Biggest Remix Competition of All Time." Moreover, his remix of Holo's "bb u ok?" garnered him support from Moore Kismet, Ian Munro, Xavi, and more.
You can get familiar with Equator at the links below.
