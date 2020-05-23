Eric Prydz Drops Pair of Singles Under Cirez D Alias

Eric Prydz has dropped a pair of new singles under his alternate moniker, Cirez D. The new singles, "Valborg" and "The Raid," are currently only available on Beatport as exclusives, but are expected to hit streaming services sometime next week.

Prydz has typically reserved his Cirez D alias for his techno-leaning productions. Though that belief still seems to hold true, Prydz throws a bone to house and trance heads with the melodic soundscapes of "Valborg" before transitioning to a bouncing bassline.

The second single, "The Raid" boasts a grittier arrangement, starting with its dark, gated bassline. Like "Valborg," which premiered at Tomorrowland last year, this heavy original was first played out to a massive festival crowd at Chicago's Lollapalooza in the summer of 2019. The single went on to become a battle-tested original throughout Cirez D's live sets and over half a year later, the official release of "The Raid" has become reality.

The two-track EP dropped on Prydz' own Mouseville Records imprint, representing the first Cirez D material released since his 2018 DARE U EP.

