Eric Prydz's Mythical "NOPUS" Has Finally Hit Streaming Platforms: Listen Now

The moment fans of Prydz have been waiting years for is finally here.
The moment fans of Eric Prydz have been waiting years for is finally here. The iconic dance music producer has finally dropped the curtain on "NOPUS," the release of which—up until this point—was verging on mythical.

"NOPUS" officially hit streaming platforms today, October 23rd. Along with the fabled single's release came a seven-plus minute extended mix, which is primed to be a mainstay in the live sets of DJs for years to come. Check out both versions of "NOPUS" in full below.

The name "NOPUS" was actually born out of the fever pitch that was instilled in Prydz's fanbase after he debuted it at the conclusion of his EDC Las Vegas set in 2016. The title was a de facto nickname assigned to the track colloquially in order to identify it as the legend around it grew. "NOPUS" eventually emerged as Prydz's pièce de résistance, and an uncontested highlight in his performances.

In a new interview with Apple Music's Zane Lowe, Prydz waxed poetic about the storied history of "NOPUS." "In 2015, I made a track called 'Opus' and... I actually made it to play as the last track of my set at EDC Las Vegas, and then obviously the track became a huge success, and the next year people were talking about, 'Oh, I wonder what new track he's going to play last in his EDC set this year,' he said. "Which kind of made me feel like, 'Ooh, I kind of... I need to pull out something special here."

"So I started working on this track, and then for some reason after I played it, people started calling it "Nopus" online, and the name kind of stuck because whenever we send files together to each other for the thing, we always call them "Nopus" because we didn't really have a name for the track," Prydz continued. "Just one of those things."

