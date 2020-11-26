Eric Prydz Shares Preview of Upcoming Charles D Track "You" on Pryda Presents

As Eric Prydz would say, a "proppa chugga."
Author:
Publish date:

Eric Prydz has shared some exciting new music that's on its way from techno artist Charles D. The track is called "You," and it's due for release this Friday under Prydz' Pryda Presents banner. Fans have been waiting patiently for this track to receive an official release date since the label head dropped it during one of his world-renowned sets. 

From the preview, it's clear we are all in for a treat with this one. It's the perfect example of haunting, hard-hitting techno that will make you wish you didn't take for granted those sweaty late-nights at a laser-filled show. As Eric Prydz would say, it's a "proppa chugga."

Charles D is a name you need to know. The Italian born, NYC-based producer has received support from some of the biggest acts in the industry including Adam Beyer, Simon Patterson, Ramon Tapia, and more. You can tune into his "Synthesized Radio" show on the first Friday of each month.

