ESPER and Courtney Drummey Deliver Collaborative Debut EP "DREAMS"

Though ESPER and Courtney Drummey are fresh faces in electronic music, their work is already paving the way for a dynamic future for both artists. Last August the pair debuted their rumbling bass anthem "My Mind," which served as the first single from their collaborative EP DREAMS, which arrived in full today.

DREAMS, according to ESPER, is about "being true to yourself, believing in yourself and your dreams and loving yourself." Of the record's five tracks, four have previously been released, including the aforementioned "My Mind," "Anymore," "Can You See It," and "Fly." "Dreams" is the first and freshest single on the EP.



ESPER has cooked up a wide variety of bass-centric tunes, emphasizing his diverse portfolio thus far. His music expertly blends a series of organic elements with heavily digitized moments. Courtney Drummey's voice meshes incredibly well with ESPER's unique sound, making this EP a match made in heaven.

The titular "Dreams" encapsulates the core themes of the EP perfectly. The slow, haunting intro creates an ethereal atmosphere that allows Drummey's shimmering vocals to thrive as she belts about lost love. ESPER follows with dominant production on the drop, overwhelming listeners with unrelenting waves of lush synths and crisp percussion patterns.

Though ESPER and Courtney Drummey's careers are still budding, DREAMS is an exciting entry for both artists. The EP provides a balanced way to showcase their talents, paving the way for a bright future.

