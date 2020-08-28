ESPER's Debut is Melodic Midtempo Madness With a Splash of Vocal Hypnotism

When Friday crate-digging, it's easy to get caught up with the releases from the well-known main stage slayers. Dig a little deeper, though, and you'll find some heaters from debuting artists, like ESPER, who has dropped the curtain on "MY MIND" with Courtney Drummey. The debut track from the Frenchman is for all the rail-riders who are aching for that front row bass experience, mixing classical string elements and huge dubstep drops to create sonic ear candy for the most discerning bass-heads.

Leading off with a string section, Drummey's hypnotic vocals quickly take center stage before ESPER kicks the track into high gear. The guitars start to build, ushering in the low end that will have fans of REZZ and NGHTMRE head banging. The production is second to none.

The track highlights ESPER's diverse musical background. Growing up in France, he started DJing at 12-years-old in the nation's premier nightclubs before making a pit stop in Canada on his way to Los Angeles. Along the way, the rising producer has dabbled in hip-hop, house, and dubstep.

Rising vocalist Courtney Drummey contributed a beautiful topline to "MY MIND," which is actually the first of a 5-track EP on Bass Camp Music.

FOLLOW ESPER:

Facebook: facebook.com/esperofficial

Instagram: instagram.com/esperofficial_

Twitter: twitter.com/esperofficial_

Spotify: spoti.fi/2QvAzXM