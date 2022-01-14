ESPER and Lockbox Tap Isaiah Brown for Must-Listen Melodic Bass Track, "Freefall"

Rising electronic music producers ESPER and Lockbox have teamed up with Los-Angeles-based singer-songwriter Isaiah Brown for a new single called "Freefall."

Brown provides a stentorian topline here, exploring the difficulties of letting go and finding the strength to break free from the shackles of the past. The transcendent nature of the lyricism is mirrored by the track's soaring drops, which find ESPER and Lockbox producing a melodic bass stunner replete with empyrean synths and fluttering arpeggios.

The young producers go haywire in the second drop, switching up the arrangement with a ferocious dubstep segment before bringing the song home with a melancholic coda.

Take a listen to "Freefall" below and find the single on streaming platforms here.

