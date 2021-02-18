ETC!ETC! and SpydaT.E.K Let Loose With "Sueltalo" from New EP [Premiere]

ETC!ETC! and SpydaT.E.K Let Loose With "Sueltalo" from New EP [Premiere]

The duo serve up a blistering club banger, the titular track from their forthcoming EP.
Author:
Publish date:

Los Angeles-based bass masterminds ETC!ETC! and SpydaT.E.K have been dominating their lanes in the worlds of trap and moombahton for years. With an impressive repertoire of releases on OWSLA, Mad Decent, Monstercat, and more between the duo, it was only natural that they team up for a collaborative smash. 

"Sueltalo" is the titular track from ETC!ETC! and SpydaT.E.K's forthcoming collaborative EP, and sees the pair deliver an energetic and danceable banger that's primed to heat things up in the months ahead. With an enchanting moombahton groove, exotic percussion, and no shortage of bass, "Sueltalo" invites the listener to emulate its title, which translates to "let loose."

Check out the track below, exclusively via EDM.com.

"It's what we were doing in the studio! The two tracks were just how we were feeling in the moment, and you can tell they are both fun tracks," ETC!ETC! told EDM.com. "Even though there are no open clubs right now, you can jam to these tracks anywhere!"

ETC!ETC! and SpydaT.E.K's Sueltalo EP is out tomorrow, February 19th via Slow Roast Records. You can pre-save the record here.

FOLLOW ETC!ETC!:

Facebook: facebook.com/DJETCETC
Twitter: twitter.com/IAMETC
Instagram: instagram.com/iametc
Spotify: spoti.fi/3bf3UzR

FOLLOW SPYDAT.E.K:

Facebook: facebook.com/SpydaTEKzilla
Twitter: twitter.com/SpydaTEK
Instagram: instagram.com/spydatekzilla
Spotify: spoti.fi/3atwCxy

Related

adventure club
MUSIC RELEASES

Adventure Club Return With Emotive New Single, "Broken Love" [Premiere]

Are all these new Adventure Club singles hinting at something?

half orange
MUSIC RELEASES

Half An Orange Completes the Trifecta With "Mostly We Grow Pt. 3" EP

The animated musical duo has tied a bow on their three-part EP rollout with a six-track release.

flux
MUSIC RELEASES

Flux Pavilion Taps Kata Kozma for New Melodic Single "You & I" from Upcoming Album

The bass maestro serves up a melodic dubstep treat on Circus Records.

HVDES Press Photo (Purple Background)
MUSIC RELEASES

HVDES Shares Lead Single "Ghost.exe" from Upcoming Kannibalen EP [Premiere]

Don't miss out on a free download of HVDES "Ghost.exe" off her forthcoming Kannibalen Records EP, Stand Alone Complex.

ookay
MUSIC RELEASES

Ookay is Back with New Single "Alcohol" from Forthcoming EP

"Alcohol" is the leadoff single from Ookay's upcoming EP on his WOODWERK imprint.

vanic flay
MUSIC RELEASES

[LISTEN] Vanic and K.Flay Premiere Melancholy New Single, "So Slow"

The talented Vanic returns from a short break with a new K.Flay collaboration.

GANZ
MUSIC RELEASES

GANZ Set to Release 'Lost Boys' EP on Quality Goods

The six track EP features lead off single, "Rufio's Theme."

spag
MUSIC RELEASES

You Heard It Here First: "Stupid-O" from Spag Heddy's Upcoming EP

The Armageddy EP is slated for official release on February 7th.