ETC!ETC! and SpydaT.E.K Let Loose With "Sueltalo" from New EP [Premiere]

Los Angeles-based bass masterminds ETC!ETC! and SpydaT.E.K have been dominating their lanes in the worlds of trap and moombahton for years. With an impressive repertoire of releases on OWSLA, Mad Decent, Monstercat, and more between the duo, it was only natural that they team up for a collaborative smash.

"Sueltalo" is the titular track from ETC!ETC! and SpydaT.E.K's forthcoming collaborative EP, and sees the pair deliver an energetic and danceable banger that's primed to heat things up in the months ahead. With an enchanting moombahton groove, exotic percussion, and no shortage of bass, "Sueltalo" invites the listener to emulate its title, which translates to "let loose."

Check out the track below, exclusively via EDM.com.

"It's what we were doing in the studio! The two tracks were just how we were feeling in the moment, and you can tell they are both fun tracks," ETC!ETC! told EDM.com. "Even though there are no open clubs right now, you can jam to these tracks anywhere!"

ETC!ETC! and SpydaT.E.K's Sueltalo EP is out tomorrow, February 19th via Slow Roast Records. You can pre-save the record here.

