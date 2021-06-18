Excision and Dion Timmer Tap Alexis Donn for Soaring Melodic Bass Single, "Salvation"

Excision and Dion Timmer Tap Alexis Donn for Soaring Melodic Bass Single, "Salvation"

An intoxicating banger from Excision and Dion Timmer, who have long been championed for their ability to produce vocal-driven bass music.

Excision and Dion Timmer have unveiled their latest collaborative masterstroke, a soaring new single called "Salvation" with Alexis Donn.

Longtime friends and collaborators, the two bass music superstars eschewed their penchant for heavy-hitting dubstep this time around, instead opting for an intoxicating melodic bass arrangement. Pitched vocal chops quiver through the booming saws and powerful chords of the song's drops, which rumble with the same ferocity as a signature Subsidia release.

Donn's vocal performance here is not to be ignored. The Nashville-based singer-songwriter delivers a stentorian topline that ebbs and flows along with the dynamic production of Timmer and Excision, who have long been championed for their ability to produce vocal-driven bangers.

Check out "Salvation" below and stream it on your go-to platform here.

Donn shed some light on the track's origins in a heartfelt Instagram announcement, noting that she wrote and recorded it in January 2000 during a bout with strep throat.

"Little did I know that I’d get to meet Excision at his sold out Thunderdome show in Tacoma, only a few minutes from where we were living - a week after writing 'Salvation,' Donn wrote. "Little did I know he’d be the coolest person ever!! Although I probably should’ve guessed that. And little did I know a pandemic would hit and put the industry on hold for over a year. And little did I know that because of all this time, the song would only grow to mean more and more to me."

