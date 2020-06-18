Excision and Downlink Team Up for New Single "Resistance"

Dubstep kings Excision and Downlink are longtime friends and collaborators. With heavy offerings like "Crowd Control" and "Robo Kitty," the pair have dominated the bass music scene for a decade. Now, they're back with another collaborative single.

"Resistance" was first heard as the as the intro to the first ever official Excision B2B Downlink set at Lost Lands Festival in 2018. With the country's social and political landscape currently in turmoil, there was no better time to release the track for the duo.

The intro proclaims, “The greed of world leaders has gone too far. The time has come to take back the planet.” At the drop, an emphatic “Time to resist!” heralds a heavy and relentless bass assault on the senses. Each producer's individual styles can be heard on the track, adding to an already elite collection of collaborations from Excision and Downlink.

Proceeds from the timely release will directly benefit the Equal Justice Initiative, a nonprofit that seeks to challenge racial and economic injustice, and put an end to excessive punishment and mass incarceration in the United States. More information on the nonprofit can be found here.

