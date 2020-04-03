Excision and ILLENIUM Drop Highly-Anticipated Collab "Feel Something" Ft. I Prevail

Excision (real name Jeff Abel) and ILLENIUM (real name Nick Miller) have released their highly-anticipated collaboration, "Feel Something" featuring I Prevail.

"Feel Something" is the perfect mix of Abel and Miller, as it incorporates both artists' soft and heavy sides. The track opens with vocals from I Prevail, moving into a slow, crawling drop. As the tune progresses, the track heats up, making way for a wild second drop that's filled with slamming percussion and aggressive synths. Those fond of their previous collab "Gold" will undoubtedly vibe with "Feel Something."

Abel has become one of the most prominent names in modern dance music, as the prolific dubstep don has not only written some of the most memorable bass music played out today, he's also curated two unforgettable bass music-focused festivals: Bass Canyon and Lost Lands.

Miller has also solidified himself as one of the most notable names in current dance music, as his unique sound and sets have made him one of the most desirable acts in the world. He's also found success breaking into the mainstream, releasing an official remix for Halsey as well as collaborating with The Chainsmokers and Jon Bellion.

