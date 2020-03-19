Excision and Illenium Set to Drop I Prevail Collab this Month

Back in September, bass heavyweights Excision (real name Jeff Abel) and Illenium (real name Nicholas Miller) closed out their Lost Lands back-to-back set with a heavy collaboration with Michigan metalcore outfit I Prevail. Fans have been eager for a release date for that new track, "Feel Something", and now it seems it's finally here.

On Twitter, fans asked I Prevail Frontman Brian Burkheiser when the new collaboration would be released, and Burkheiser responded to "stay tuned this month.” Abel and Miller's new collaboration appears to be dropping sometime in March, to the delight of fans bass heads and metal heads alike.

Though Abel and Miller haven't revealed an exact date, fans will be happy to know that the long wait has been worth it. With more and more EDM acts like Kayzo and PhaseOne venturing into crossover territory with rock and metal groups like Underoath and Northlane, it seems as though these bass and metal hybrid releases are just what fans of all things heavy are craving.

The Excision, Illenium, and I Prevail collaboration will surely help to satisfy those cravings, and perhaps spark even more similar EDM/rock crossovers in the future.

H/t: Your EDM

