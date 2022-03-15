Skip to main content
Excision Drops Two-Hour Lost Lands 2021 Mix, Announces Compilation Album

Excision Drops Two-Hour Lost Lands 2021 Mix, Announces Compilation Album

The upcoming compilation will include six unreleased tracks, including one from Excision himself.

Jake West

The upcoming compilation will include six unreleased tracks, including one from Excision himself.

The day Excision fans have been waiting for since September is finally here.

It's March, which means we are at the official halfway point between last year's and this year's Lost Lands festival. To help future attendees get over the hump, Excision has dropped the next entry in his annual Lost Lands mix series.

Clocking in at two hours, the enormous mix features 111 tracks from the likes of Kai Wachi, Dion Timmer, Blanke, Kompany, Wooli, Seven Lions, ILLENIUM, Riot Ten and many, many more.

The gargantuan mix is not the only treat Excision is delivering to fans this month. Coming later this week is the official Lost Lands 2021 compilation album. The record will feature standout tracks from many of the artists who took the stage at last year's prehistoric celebration of bass music.

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

lost lands
MUSIC RELEASES

Excision Drops Two-Hour Lost Lands 2021 Mix, Announces Compilation Album

The upcoming compilation will include six unreleased tracks, including one from Excision himself.

By Nick Yopko13 seconds ago
elon musk grimes
NEWS

Grimes and Elon Musk Secretly Had a Second Baby In December 2021

The name isn't quite as strange as their first child—but still strange.

By Lennon Cihak8 minutes ago
laidback luke hardwell sunnery james ryan marciano
EVENTS

Mixmash Is Giving Away a VIP Package to Their MMW 2022 Pool Party—With a Huge Secret DJ Set

Laidback Luke's Mixmash Records returns to South Beach to deliver another unforgettable pool party experience.

By Cameron Sunkel34 minutes ago

The tracklist has not yet been revealed, but Excision said that the album will feature six unreleased songs by VRG & Blupill, FOCUSS, Vastive & Cypherize, AlienPark, TYPHON and Excision himself.

You can check out the tracklist for Excision's two-hour Lost Lands 2021 Mix below.

Lost Lands 2021 Mix Tracklist

Lost Lands 2021 Tracklist

FOLLOW LOST LANDS:

Website: lostlandsfestival.com
Facebook: facebook.com/LostLandsMusicFestival
Twitter: twitter.com/lost_lands
Instagram: instagram.com/lostlandsfestival

FOLLOW EXCISION:

Facebook: facebook.com/Excision
Twitter: twitter.com/excision
Instagram: instagram.com/excision
Spotify: spoti.fi/3lLJ5jl

Related

lost lands
EVENTS

Excision Unveils Lost Lands 2021 Lineup

The lineup for the fourth iteration of Excision's prehistoric dubstep gathering was shared during his Reunion event this weekend.

Excision at Lost Lands Festival
MUSIC RELEASES

Excision Unleashes his Lost Lands 2018 Mix and Compliation Album

Miss Lost Lands? Here’s your chance to relive it!

Excision at Lost Lands Festival
MUSIC RELEASES

Excision Releases Highly-Anticipated Lost Lands 2019 Mix and Compilation Album

The wait is finally over.

Excision
NEWS

Excision Announces First-Ever All-Original Throwback Set for Lost Lands 2021

The all-original set will be Excision's third of the weekend at this year's Lost Lands.

lost lands
EVENTS

Excision Shares What's New for Lost Lands Festival 2019

We spoke with Excision, the mind behind Lost Lands Festival, about will make the third year of his prehistoric bass music gathering unique.

lost lands
EVENTS

The Second Year of Excision's Lost Lands Festival Showed the World Why Bass Music is here to Stay [EVENT REVIEW]

Excision did it again!

lost lands
EVENTS

Excision Details Changes for the Third Annual Lost Lands Festival

Excision announced dozens of improvements to Lost Lands 2019.

lost lands
EVENTS

Excision Opens Voting on Performers for Bass Canyon and Lost Lands 2020

Excision has given fans the opportunity to vote on who should play at both of his festivals next year.