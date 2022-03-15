Excision Drops Two-Hour Lost Lands 2021 Mix, Announces Compilation Album
The day Excision fans have been waiting for since September is finally here.
It's March, which means we are at the official halfway point between last year's and this year's Lost Lands festival. To help future attendees get over the hump, Excision has dropped the next entry in his annual Lost Lands mix series.
Clocking in at two hours, the enormous mix features 111 tracks from the likes of Kai Wachi, Dion Timmer, Blanke, Kompany, Wooli, Seven Lions, ILLENIUM, Riot Ten and many, many more.
The gargantuan mix is not the only treat Excision is delivering to fans this month. Coming later this week is the official Lost Lands 2021 compilation album. The record will feature standout tracks from many of the artists who took the stage at last year's prehistoric celebration of bass music.
Recommended Articles
Excision Drops Two-Hour Lost Lands 2021 Mix, Announces Compilation Album
The upcoming compilation will include six unreleased tracks, including one from Excision himself.
Grimes and Elon Musk Secretly Had a Second Baby In December 2021
The name isn't quite as strange as their first child—but still strange.
Mixmash Is Giving Away a VIP Package to Their MMW 2022 Pool Party—With a Huge Secret DJ Set
Laidback Luke's Mixmash Records returns to South Beach to deliver another unforgettable pool party experience.
The tracklist has not yet been revealed, but Excision said that the album will feature six unreleased songs by VRG & Blupill, FOCUSS, Vastive & Cypherize, AlienPark, TYPHON and Excision himself.
You can check out the tracklist for Excision's two-hour Lost Lands 2021 Mix below.
FOLLOW LOST LANDS:
Website: lostlandsfestival.com
Facebook: facebook.com/LostLandsMusicFestival
Twitter: twitter.com/lost_lands
Instagram: instagram.com/lostlandsfestival
FOLLOW EXCISION:
Facebook: facebook.com/Excision
Twitter: twitter.com/excision
Instagram: instagram.com/excision
Spotify: spoti.fi/3lLJ5jl