Excision Drops PhaseOne Collab at The Thunderdome [WATCH]

By now it's no secret that Excision generated overwhelming buzz with the debut of his new stage, The Evolution, at this year's edition of The Thunderdome. When EDM.com partook in the festivities ahead of our event review, we also captured video of the heavy bass titan cueing up his unreleased PhaseOne collaboration.

It's been a few months since Excision (real name Jeff Abel) teased the joint endeavor via Twitter, and it's safe to say it doesn't disappoint. Following in the metalstep vein popular in the world of bass music as of late, distorted guitar licks are incorporated into an exhilarating buildup before a deafening drop takes center stage in the arrangement.

Abel has racked up a plethora of collaborators over the past couple years in particular. 2019 saw him release joint EPs with both Dion Timmer and Wooli, and he's mentioned that he still has music with Bassnectar sitting on the back burner.

Abel's next tour stop will see him perform at Silverstein Eye Centers Arena in Independence, Missouri on Thursday, February 13th.

