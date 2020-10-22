Excision Shares Full Subsidia Virtual Stage Set from Lost Lands' Couch Lands Stream - EDM.com - The Latest Electronic Dance Music News, Reviews & Artists
Excision Shares Full Subsidia Virtual Stage Set from Lost Lands' Couch Lands Stream

Excision Shares Full Subsidia Virtual Stage Set from Lost Lands' Couch Lands Stream

Watch the immersive 3D set in full.
Author:
Publish date:

Excision

Dubstep fans rejoice: Excision has released his full Subsidia virtual stage set from Lost Lands' Couch Lands stream.

Prior to the official launch of his new Subsidia Records banner, Excision took the virtual stage to drop the curtain on a centrifuge of unreleased IDs, sending his fanbase into a rabbit hole of theories. In retrospect, the set moonlighted as an all-out Subsidia showcase, featuring an expansive selection of the 118 songs he went on to release.

Those unlucky head-bangers who were unable to catch the momentous performance can now do so after Excision uploaded the set in full.

It's important to note how much work goes into planning a performance of this magnitude. Excision and his team toiled away for weeks to pull of the technical tour de force. "Immerse yourself across all of our fully animated 3D Subsidia stages," Excision said in a tweet. "It was a long grind to get here but I’m really proud of the city we were able to create!"

You can listen to Subsidia's 118-track launch, which was split into four distinct genre- and mood-based volumes, via the links below. 

Dusk: Vol 1
Night: Vol. 1
Dawn: Vol 1
"Subsidia Mix 2020"

FOLLOW EXCISION:

Facebook: facebook.com/Excision/
Instagram: www.instagram.com/excision/
Twitter: twitter.com/Excision
Spotify: spoti.fi/2PomQSb

FOLLOW SUBSIDIA RECORDS:

Website: subsidia.ca
Facebook: facebook.com/SubsidiaRecords
Twitter: twitter.com/SubsidiaRecords
Instagram: instagram.com/SubsidiaRecords

Related

Excision at Lost Lands Festival
EVENTS

[WATCH] The Virtual Edition of Lost Lands is Now Live

Tune into sets from Excision, Virtual Riot, Barely Alive, and more.

Excision at Lost Lands Festival
EVENTS

Here are the Set Times for the Second Edition of Excision's Couch Lands "Virtual Stage"

Herobust, Wooli, and more are primed to rattle the virtual rails.

Excision at Lost Lands Festival
EVENTS

[WATCH] Excision Announces Set Times for Couch Lands "Virtual Stage" Tomorrow, Shares Sneak Peek

After teasing a new virtual stage for Couch Lands, Excision is finally ready to put it into action.

Illenium Excision
MUSIC RELEASES

Lost Lands Uploads Full 2019 Excision B2B Illenium Set

Relive the magic of one of the most ballyhooed sets Lost Lands has ever seen.

lost lands
EVENTS

Excision Unveils Live Stream Schedule for Couch Lands

The virtual event will showcase 20+ hours of never-before-seen footage.

Lost Lands
EVENTS

Excision Announces Date of Second Episode of Couch Lands "Virtual Stage" Livestream

Herobust, Wooli, Champagne Drip, and more are set to rattle the virtual rails.

Excision
NEWS

Excision Announces New Record Label, Subsidia, and 118 New Tracks Dropping Monday

"118" is not a typo.

lost lands
EVENTS

Excision's Couch Lands Stream Is Now Live

Relive the magic of Lost Lands 2019 plus 20+ hours of never-before-seen footage.