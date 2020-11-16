Excision and SLANDER Announce Official Release Date for Massive Dubstep Collab "Your Fault"

Fans of Excision and SLANDER can finally let out a sigh of relief after the bass music heavyweights announced the official release date for their massive collab, "Your Fault" with Elle Vee.

After teasing the track's release last week, both Excision and SLANDER took to social media today to share the news of the song's imminent release, which is slated for this Thursday, November 19th. They also posted a promo video for "Your Fault," which has fans buzzing about a potential music video. The teaser places the track in a dark, cyberpunk-inspired world akin to Excision's visual aesthetic from his Subsidia virtual stage set at Lost Lands' Couch Lands stream.

You can check out SLANDER's announcement below and pre-save "Your Fault," which is set to arrive by way of Excision's Subsidia Records banner, here.

