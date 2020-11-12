Excision and SLANDER Tease Release of Highly Anticipated Collaboration "Your Fault"

One of the most highly anticipated dubstep IDs in recent memory is about to see the light of day.

Excision and SLANDER's monster collab "Your Fault," which features renowned vocalist Elle Vee, may very well be released next week after both bass music acts teased the track's imminent drop on Twitter. Check out Excision's tweet below.

Since its debut at Excision and SLANDER's headlining B2B set at HiJinx Festival 2019, "Your Fault" has reached mythical status with fans. Ever since, they have been clamoring for the track, which combines the melodic and bass-heavy elements of both Excision and SLANDER for a hypnotic yet banging dubstep tune.

Check out a video of the bass music heavyweights dropping the track below and keep your eyes peels on their socials for more information in the coming days.

