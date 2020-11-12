Excision and SLANDER Tease Release of Highly Anticipated Collaboration "Your Fault"

Excision and SLANDER Tease Release of Highly Anticipated Collaboration "Your Fault"

Since its debut at Excision and SLANDER's headlining B2B set at HiJinx Festival 2019, the track has reached mythical status.
Author:
Publish date:

Excision's photo: Rukes

One of the most highly anticipated dubstep IDs in recent memory is about to see the light of day.

Excision and SLANDER's monster collab "Your Fault," which features renowned vocalist Elle Vee, may very well be released next week after both bass music acts teased the track's imminent drop on Twitter. Check out Excision's tweet below.

Since its debut at Excision and SLANDER's headlining B2B set at HiJinx Festival 2019, "Your Fault" has reached mythical status with fans. Ever since, they have been clamoring for the track, which combines the melodic and bass-heavy elements of both Excision and SLANDER for a hypnotic yet banging dubstep tune.

Check out a video of the bass music heavyweights dropping the track below and keep your eyes peels on their socials for more information in the coming days.

FOLLOW SLANDER:

Facebook: facebook.com/slanderofficial
Twitter: twitter.com/SlanderOfficial
Instagram: instagram.com/slanderofficial
Spotify: spoti.fi/30VUMfA

FOLLOW EXCISION:

Facebook: facebook.com/Excision/
Instagram: www.instagram.com/excision/
Twitter: twitter.com/Excision
Spotify: spoti.fi/2PomQSb

FOLLOW SUBSIDIA RECORDS:

Website: subsidia.ca
Facebook: facebook.com/SubsidiaRecords
Twitter: twitter.com/SubsidiaRecords
Instagram: instagram.com/SubsidiaRecords

Related

Excision and SLANDER
MUSIC RELEASES

Excision and SLANDER Debut Collab "Your Fault" During B2B at HiJinx 2019

During their headline B2B at HiJinx Festival, Excision and SLANDER debuted a new collaboration.

pjimage (30)
MUSIC RELEASES

Excision Announces Release Date for Highly-Anticipated Collab with Downlink, "Resistance"

All proceeds will be directed to the Equal Justice Initiative.

Screen Shot 2020-10-22 at 2.26.16 PM
MUSIC RELEASES

Excision Shares Full Subsidia Virtual Stage Set from Lost Lands' Couch Lands Stream

Watch the immersive 3D set in full.

Excision at Lost Lands Festival
MUSIC RELEASES

Excision Releases Highly-Anticipated Lost Lands 2019 Mix and Compilation Album

The wait is finally over.

Excision and Dion Timmer
MUSIC RELEASES

Excision and Dion Timmer Release Long-Awaited Collaborative EP, Breaking Through

Excision and Dion Timmer truly delivered with this one.

Slander + Said The Sky @ Ubbi Dubbi Festival (Collaboration on release of "Potions" with Monstercat)
MUSIC RELEASES

SLANDER and Said The Sky's Highly Anticipated Single "Potions" Finally Drops on Monstercat

After teasing "Potions" for months, SLANDER and Said The Sky have finally unveiled their much-hyped collaboration with JT Roach.

Excision
NEWS

Excision Announces New Record Label, Subsidia, and 118 New Tracks Dropping Monday

"118" is not a typo.

A photo of EDM DJ/producer Illenium with DJ/producer duo SLANDER on either side of him.
MUSIC RELEASES

SLANDER May Have Just Teased an Illenium Collaboration

Faces will be melted, and feels will be... felt.