Excision and SLANDER Drop Long-Awaited Collaboration, "Your Fault" With Elle Vee

The massive collaboration debuted today on Subsidia Records banner.
Rukes

Bass-heads have been chomping at the bit to get their hands on a mysterious Excision and SLANDER collaboration ever since it was debuted live at HiJinx Festival last year. The musicians teased a cyberpunk music video for the release earlier this week, and now the epic collaboration is finally here.

"Your Fault "feat. Elle Vee)" sits perfectly between the beautiful melodic soundscapes that SLANDER are so well known for, and Excision's relentlessly heavy bass. Soaring synth melodies perfectly complement Vee's heart-wrenching vocal work, as subdued piano chords carry somber emotion throughout the breakdown. 

Both of the track's drops are as heavy as one would expect from a team-up as gargantuan as this. With its expert production and poignant vocals, "Your Fault" has all the makings of a main stage festival (or livestream) banger.

The new single is the first collaboration between dubstep all-star Excision and bass heavyweight duo SLANDER. Together, the trio have previously performed back-to-back sets at festivals such as Hard Summer in 2019. 

"Your Fault" is out now via Excision's Subsidia imprint and can be found here

