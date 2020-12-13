Excision Shares List of Bass Music Heavyweights to Appear on Subsidia Records' "Dusk: Volume 2"

Although most fans of bass music are still rehabilitating their necks after the copious amounts of head-banging inspired by Excision's last Subsidia Records release, the dubstep star is gearing up for another entry in his new label's growing discography. Excision took to social media yesterday to unveil the second chapter in Subsidia's Dusk series, which he called "wobbly, wonky and wonderful."

Featured on the upcoming compilation is music from Dion Timmer, Sam Lamar, Code: Pandorum, Notixx, YDG, and Excision himself, among others. You may remember that each component of Subsidia's debut compilation—Dusk, Night, and Dawn—represents a different sector of bass music. Night is geared towards the heaviest releases, Dawn highlights a more melodic sound, and Dusk takes a more experimental approach.

Check out Excision's announcement below.

Earlier in December, Subsidia released the second volume of their Night series. The 20-track compilation featured original music from Downlink, Antiserum, JEANIE, and more.

Excision's Subsidia Records Dusk: Volume 2 is set to release on Tuesday, December 15th. You can pre-save their second wobbly showcase here.

FOLLOW SUBSIDIA RECORDS:

Website: subsidia.ca

Facebook: facebook.com/SubsidiaRecords

Twitter: twitter.com/SubsidiaRecords

Instagram: instagram.com/SubsidiaRecords

FOLLOW EXCISION:

Facebook: facebook.com/Excision

Twitter: twitter.com/excision

Instagram: instagram.com/excision

Spotify: spoti.fi/3lLJ5jl