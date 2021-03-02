Excision's Subsidia Records Announces Third Entry in "Dusk" Compilation Series

Just days after Excision showed off early concept art from the bass utopia he calls Subsidia Records, comes the announcement of the label's next compilation album. Broken into three categories, Dusk, Night, and Dawn, Subsidia's compilations each showcase different spectrums of the bass music gamut. While each has seen two volumes of content released so far, announced today is the third chapter of the experimental bass-focused Dusk series.

The full lineup of artists set to appear on the album was shared on Twitter yesterday, March 1st. Hitting the airwaves later this week, fans can expect to hear wonky creations from Ray Volpe, Carbin, Blurrd Vzn, ZIZI, Brunchbeatz, Cyrus Gold, and many more. Featuring a nice mixture of both established electronic artists and rising stars, listeners are likely to stumble upon their new favorite producer.

Subsidia Records' Dusk Vol. 3 compilation is slated for release on Wednesday, March 3rd, 2021.

