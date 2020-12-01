Excision's Subsidia Records Drops 20-Track "Night Volume 2" Compilation

Antiserum, Cyclops, Downlink, Jeanie, and more feature on this menacing dubstep song-cycle.
Rukes

Fridays are usually the day we in the electronic music world get to hear new music, but Subsidia Records has decided to drop a mid-week bomb in the form of a new bass-heavy compilation.

Excision's flagship record label unveiled its second official compilation today, and it is as ferocious as his fans would expect. The thunderous Night Volume 2 spans 20 tracks, all of which are in the dubstep, bass, and riddim genres. Highlights include LEV3L's menacing song "Unfaithful Servant," Say Word's screeching dubstep anthem "Fresh," and AXEN and WRAITH's aptly-titled "Terror." Additional artists to be featured include Antiserum, Cyclops, HowndzDownlink, Jeanie, and Automhate, among others.

Considering the fact that Subsidia's debut compilation was split into three parts, one of which was Night Volume 1, fans are safe to expect follow-up editions of Dusk and Dawn, which focused on "the cutting edge of Experimental Bass" and "melodic, lyrical Bass," respectively. You can listen to Night Volume 2 in full below.

