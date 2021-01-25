Excision and Sullivan King Drop Meteoric Collaboration "Unbound"

Excision and Sullivan King Drop Meteoric Collaboration "Unbound"

The Subsidia Records release is tailor-made for the return of Excision's Bass Canyon and Lost Lands festivals.
Author:
Publish date:

After a series of hilarious FaceTime teasers, Excision and Sullivan King are finally giving in to the wishes demands of headbangers all around the world. Released today on Excision's bass utopia, Subsidia Records, "Unbound" is the duo's third collaboration.

Like Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde, listeners will experience both sides of the duo on their latest collaborative effort. The first half features a gentle opening allowing King's vocals to take center stage. What follows is an uplifting melodic drop with driving synths and a bassline that keeps building upon itself. One can't help but feel like the first half is leading to something big due to the nature of the production. 

This is realized in the second half of the song when they Excision and Sullivan King let out their sinister sides. After cutting away from the melodic portion of the tune, they introduce some heavy metal strings and prepare listeners for impact. Reminding fans that they're some of the hardest-hitting artists out there, the pioneering producer and the multi-genre metalhead rip the song in half with an eruption of bass. Not only does the instrumental work change form, but King then calls upon his inner demon for a screaming vocal offering. Seemingly designed for the meteoric return of both Bass Canyon and Lost Lands, it's easy to imagine the long build-up and dramatic conclusion of "Unbound" being performed at two of the loudest events in the world. 

"Unbound" by Excision and Sullivan King is out now on Subsidia Records. You can download or stream the gigantic collaboration here.

FOLLOW EXCISION:

Facebook: facebook.com/Excision
Twitter: twitter.com/excision
Instagram: instagram.com/excision
Spotify: spoti.fi/3lLJ5jl

FOLLOW SULLIVAN KING:

Facebook: facebook.com/SullivanKingMusic
Twitter: twitter.com/SullivanKing
Instagram: instagram.com/SullivanKing
Spotify: spoti.fi/39r87PR

Related

A split-screen image of DJ/producers 12th Planet (real name John Dadzie) and Excision (real name Jeff Abel) from left to right.
MUSIC RELEASES

12th Planet Drops Remix of Excision and Sullivan King's "Wake Up" [Premiere]

Ahead of the Apex: The Remixes release, EDM.com is proud to premiere 12th Planet's rendition of "Wake Up."

Sullivan King and Excision at Lost Lands
MUSIC RELEASES

Excision and Sullivan King Release "Apex: Re Rocked" Featuring Metal and Acoustic Remixes

Excision and Sullivan King go back to their roots with metal and acoustic covers of "Wake Up" and "Gold."

excision sullivan king
NEWS

Excision and Sullivan King Announce Release Date of New Collab

Headbangers, start your engines.

excision sullivan king
NEWS

Sullivan King Has a Collaboration With Excision in the Works

Third time's the charm for these dubstep titans.

Excision
FEATURES

Excision Opens the Gates to a New Bass Music Utopia, "Subsidia"

The leading bass artist released 118 new songs across three volumes in addition to his annual mix.

Excision and SLANDER
MUSIC RELEASES

Excision and SLANDER Drop Long-Awaited Collaboration, "Your Fault" With Elle Vee

The massive collaboration debuted today on Subsidia Records banner.

Excision and Wooli
MUSIC RELEASES

Listen to Excision and Wooli's "Evolution" ft. Sam King Before it Drops [Premiere]

Cue up the title track from Excision and Wooli's EP three days before it drops.

subsidia
MUSIC RELEASES

Excision Announces Artists on Upcoming Subsidia Melodic Showcase, "Dawn Vol. 2"

The upcoming compilation album is set to feature a new collaboration from Excision and Whales.