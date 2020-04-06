Excision Reveals He's Working on His Next Album

With so much uncertainty in our lives due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, many are seeking solace in music. While by now, we're aware that live music has temporarily been put on hold, at least we can take comfort in recorded tracks. Luckily for bass music fans, Excision has announced that a new album is in the works.

In a statement shared across his social media pages, he thanked fans for supporting his latest collaboration with Illenium, "Feel Something" ft. I Prevail, which released last Friday. In addition to thanking his fans, he encouraged everyone out there to stay positive despite these rough times.

While that in and of itself was a very nice gesture, the end of his note raised many eyebrows. In true Excision (real name Jeff Abel) fashion, he mentioned how he wishes he was still on tour and then subtly drops a bomb that he's working on his next album.

Abel's next album will be the follow-up to 2018's Apex. Since then, he's released collaborative EPs with both Dion Timmer and Wooli. At the time of writing, Excision has not yet announced a release date for the next chapter in his saga.

