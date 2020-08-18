Bass Music Heavyweights Unite On Excision and Wooli's "Evolution (The Remixes)"

Excision and Wooli are throwing fuel on the flames of their massive 2019 Evolution EP with a sizable helping of brand new remixes.

Of course, we're talking about two producers who are known for doing it big. The two brought together a roster of bass music's finest to craft Evolution (The Remixes), and the final product exceeds the already lofty expectations.

It was hard to imagine where producers could take the already uninhibited opening track "Lockdown," but Kompany, Hairitage, and MadReckless stepped up to the challenge. Kompany and Hairitage leaned into their affinity for distortion, escalating the gritty, bass-driven energy to new heights while MadReckless sounds the alarm with a soaring, siren-like lead on his remix.

The EP's second track "Oxygen" received similarly substantive transformation from the likes of Ray Volpe and Hi I'm Ghost. Opening with minimal synths, Volpe lets the vocals from Julianne Hope breathe before luring listeners into a stampede of bass. Hi I'm Ghost takes a slightly different path by contrasting an initial melodic dubstep drop with a finishing riff of riddim. Meanwhile, the EP's breakout single "Another Me" received remixes from MUST DIE! and Whales, who both took the track into melodic hyperdrive while weaving in suspenseful bouts of bass for cathartic contrast.

Finally, the EP's title track got taken for a ride by Samplifire, Calcium, and Layz. For his remix, Calcium channeled inhuman influences, incorporating bass textures seemingly not from this world. Samplifire keeps us on our toes with quick-hitting synth shots, and Layz balances out a devastating set of basslines with cinematic orchestral instrumentation for a unique touch.

Excision and Wooli prove they know who can effectively push the envelope with the release of this speaker-busting pack. Check out all ten offerings from Evolution (The Remixes) below.

