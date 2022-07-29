Skip to main content
EXODUS and SELCO "Activate" the Dancefloor With Acid-Inspired Tech House Anthem

EXODUS and SELCO channel their love of 90s rave vibes in this chunky house record.

EXODUS/SELCO (via Facebook)

EXODUS and SELCO have joined forces for "Activate," an anthemic tech house bomb out now by way of Peak Hour Music.

It doesn't take long to realize that these two talented DJs have quite the collaborative chemistry. House music loyalists will feel at home in the extended version of "Activate," which moonlights as a six-plus minute journey through a four-on-the-floor dreamscape.

A quirky acid lead slithers through the arrangement of "Activate," wriggling through a tense snare build before a cathartic tech house drop. The track's energy only continues to build from there as EXODUS and SELCO introduce a rave-ready vocal sample, which invites listeners to "activate" before that chunky house rhythm reenters the fray with its nasty bassline.

EXODUS and SELCO manage to cleverly flash their versatility in the new track, which charismatically tightropes the wire between sultry and savage. It's a superb display of each artist's appreciation for the underground, channeling their love of 90s rave vibes and manifesting it in a modern tech house backbone.

All said and done, "Activate" is par for the course for EXODUS, who has long been beloved for his many dance hits under the Peak Hour banner. And by teaming up with a rising producer like SELCO, whose Rich DietZ collab "VIBES" offers a similar tech house grit, it's safe to say he's on his way to another.

You can "Activate" the new single on your go-to streaming platform here.

FOLLOW SELCO:

Facebook: facebook.com/SELCOmusic
Twitter: twitter.com/SelcoMusic
Instagram: instagram.com/selcomusic
Spotify: spoti.fi/3mCEFxf

FOLLOW EXODUS:

Facebook: facebook.com/DJExodusNYC
Twitter: twitter.com/djexodusnyc
Instagram: instagram.com/djexodusnyc
Spotify: spoti.fi/3zFSJxx

