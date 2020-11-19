Extra Terra Fuses Dubstep and Cyberpunk On Sophomore Album, "Projekt 2077"

Extra Terra Fuses Dubstep and Cyberpunk On Sophomore Album, "Projekt 2077"

The album's nine tracks are loaded with dark and edgy cinematic energy.
Author:
Publish date:

Cyberpunk has steadily been making its way into EDM, with artists increasingly showing interest in developing their own soundscapes based on dystopian worlds of the future. Extra Terra has been a mainstay in this experimental sound, fusing dubstep with cyberpunk-inspired sonics since as early as 2015. The artist's latest is his sophomore album, Projekt 2077, a high-intensity project blending his signature sound with dark synthwave, trance and techno stylings. 

Released independently on November 13th, 2020, Projekt 2077 is composed of nine tracks meant to "transport you to the year 2077," Extra Terra said on Twitter. It includes the previously released, Lazerpunk-assisted "Damage," a powerful and high energy club anthem, and "Street Kid," a stellar combination of heavy-hitting chords, pitched up synths and a steadily developing melody. Meanwhile, "X Æ A-12" is a clever wink at Elon Musk and Grimes, who famously gave their child the same name. Cinematic, creative and forward thinking, there's perhaps no better overview of the cyberpunk-electronic movement than Projekt 2077

Extra Terra first appeared in 2014, pursuing a dubstep style more reminiscent of Daft Punk than Black Tiger Sex Machine, whose techno and trap synthesis he now finds his sound adjacent to. Since then, the French producer has seen releases on Buygore, Firepower and FiXT Neon, among others. Projekt 2077 follows the successful Convergence 2045, the artist's debut album, released independently in 2019. 

FOLLOW EXTRA TERRA: 

Facebook: facebook.com/extraterramusic
Twitter: twitter.com/extraterramusic
Instagram: instagram.com/extraterramusic
Spotify: spoti.fi/38Qfodc

Related

Petit Biscuit
MUSIC RELEASES

Petit Biscuit Shines With Vocal Debut On Whimsical Sophomore Album, "Parachute"

The project's nine tracks are cohesive and stirring, with introspective lyrics and inspirited chord progressions.

MIDNIGHT2077
MUSIC RELEASES

Trap Nation and Lowly Release Cyberpunk 2077 Inspired Compilation

The compilation features 17 tracks from various rising talents.

Clozee-8236-couleur
MUSIC RELEASES

Escape From Reality With CloZee's Sophomore Album, "Neon Jungle"

Out today via the CloZee's Odyzey Music banner, the 10-track LP is blissfully rhythmic and enchanting.

Camelphat-Press-Image
MUSIC RELEASES

CamelPhat Exceeds Sky-High Expectations On Debut Album, Dark Matter

Composed of a monster track list of 21 songs, the album has been a long time coming for the Grammy-nominated producers.

Petit Biscuit
MUSIC RELEASES

Petit Biscuit Returns with Sophomore Album Lead Single, "Drivin Thru The Night," Featuring His Own Vocals

"Drivin Thru The Night" comes with a visually dynamic and colorful music video.

Autokorekt
MUSIC RELEASES

Rising Dubstep Producer Autokorekt Makes Waves With New EP, "Come Korekt"

The three track project is dark and edgy, making it a perfect fit for its Halloween release date.

ford.
MUSIC RELEASES

ford.'s Latest Single, "In My Eyes," Is A Promising Preview of Sophomore Album

Out today, "In My Eyes" is the fourth single to be released ahead of the album, due October 16th, via ODESZA's Foreign Family Collective.

TOKiMONSTA
MUSIC RELEASES

TOKiMONSTA's "Oasis Nocturno (Remixed)" Album Has Arrived—And It's Stacked

The monster 20-track album includes remixes from AC Slater and Dombresky.