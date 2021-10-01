October 1, 2021
Extra Terra Unveils Blistering Third Album, "ZION"
Publish date:

Extra Terra Unveils Blistering Third Album, "ZION"

Featuring references to "The Matrix," Extra Terra's latest record is inspired by cyberpunk culture.
Author:
Featuring references to "The Matrix," Extra Terra's latest record is inspired by cyberpunk culture.

Third time's the charm for rising bass producer Extra Terra, who has unveiled a brand new, blistering album called ZION.

ZION kicks off with "Inside The Simulation," ensnaring fans into Extra Terra's sonic web with an instrumental siren song that could soundtrack the intro to a Matrix movie. Its cinematic sound design and eerie bass serve to transport listeners into a science fiction-themed latticework.

The fabled dystopian film series was clearly a motif that Extra Terra pulled inspiration from. The following two tracks, "Morpheus" and "Agent Smith," are menacing midtempo bangers dedicated to Laurence Fishburne and Hugo Weaving's iconic characters from the Matrixseries. 

Artwork for Extra Terra's "ZION" album.

Artwork for Extra Terra's "ZION" album.

Synthwave also plays a huge role in ZION, which is rife with references to cyberpunk culture. One of the record's standout cuts, a collab with Max Brhon called "Elon Trust," interpolates gritty bass patches with dreamy retrowave synths. Such is the case with the record's sixth cut "Virtual Reality" as well, which features haunting keys that would make Gesaffelstein proud.

Recommended Articles

Dirtybird
FEATURES

From Online to Big Time: At Dirtybird Records, a New Flock Takes Flight

How Dirtybird turned Twitch success into a launchpad for their newest artists.

37 minutes ago
60d608cea1a5dd29c213147b
MUSIC RELEASES

That "Oh No" Song From TikTok Was Remixed Into an EDM Track—And It Actually Works

You know the one.

1 hour ago
zeds dead
Lifestyle

Hooks of Zeds Dead Is Hosting an Art Gallery in Downtown Los Angeles

Scheduled for this weekend in LA's Arts District, "Paintdemic" will showcase the work Hooks created while in quarantine during the global lockdown period.

2 hours ago

It's here where the album really kicks into high gear. Extra Terra dials up the BPM for "The Sentinel" and "The Oracle" (with Matteo Tura), offering up acid-tinged house bombs that belong in a dusky warehouse rave. The same goes for "Neo Wick Mode"  (with Lazerpunk), which employs elements of psytrance for a mind-bending track.

All said and done, old-school electro vibes are at the core of Extra Terra's brilliant third record, which spans a total of 11 roaring tracks. Each one stampedes with the ferocity of the genre's greats, like Le Castle Vania and The Bloody Beetroots.

You can listen to ZION in full below and find the album on streaming platforms here.

FOLLOW EXTRA TERRA:

Facebook: facebook.com/extraterramusic
Twitter: twitter.com/extraterramusic
Instagram: instagram.com/extraterramusic
Spotify: spoti.fi/38Qfodc

Related

Kygo
MUSIC RELEASES

[LISTEN] Kygo Unveils Third Studio Album, "Golden Hour"

Kygo's latest album is the perfect soundtrack for the summer.

GEO
MUSIC RELEASES

GEO and Josh Rubin Attack the Airwaves on Blistering Hard Dance Anthem "Cold War"

GEO and Josh Rubin sent out a call to arms for their latest Pink Floyd-inspired tune.

0. BVLVNCE promo photo
MUSIC RELEASES

BVLVNCE Unveils Metal-Electronic Crossover Concept Album, "Alchemical Transmutation"

Spanning seven tracks, the album is a gritty testament to BVLVNCE's versatility in the studio.

Gorgon City
MUSIC RELEASES

Listen to Gorgon City Evolve in Third Album, "Olympia"

Gorgon City demonstrate a new playfulness in their work and artistic growth while staying true to their roots.

1500x500
MUSIC RELEASES

MuhBoi Drops Trippy Electronic Album "There Is No God In Apple Land"

The record arrives by way of good, Soft. Records.

Extra Terra
MUSIC RELEASES

Extra Terra Fuses Dubstep and Cyberpunk On Sophomore Album, "Projekt 2077"

The album's nine tracks are loaded with dark and edgy cinematic energy.

image_50736641
MUSIC RELEASES

VRDGO Drop Blistering Electro House Bomb "Light It Up"

The track arrived by way of a new compilation on Tommie Sunshine's venerated Brooklyn Fire banner.

mat zo
MUSIC RELEASES

Listen to Mat Zo's Genre-Defying Third Studio Album, "Illusion of Depth"

The record gives listeners another glimpse into the mind of one of dance music's most influential producers.