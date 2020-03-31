Fairlane and RUNN Unite for Heartfelt Single, “First Time,” on Lowly.

Canadian producer Fairlane brought the magic we all know and love into his newest single, “First Time,” featuring talented singer/songwriter RUNN. With the combination of RUNN’s light and airy vocals and heart-pumping topline melodies, this release captures the first love feeling in a fresh and unique way.

Fairlane greets listeners with dreamy guitar instrumentation that quickly turns into a showcase of RUNN’s powerful vocals. Through his unique production and usage of futuristic synth tones, Fairlane perfectly encapsulates the sensation of believing “nothing can compare to the first time.”

Not only did the Fairlane and RUNN’s teamwork bring the world new music, but it also brought a new camaraderie. In a recent Instagram post, RUNN expressed her gratitude for this song and how it started such a wonderful friendship between the two.

Stream or download "First Time" by Fairlane and RUNN today.

FOLLOW FAIRLANE:

Facebook: facebook.com/fairlaneofficial

Instagram: instagram.com/fairlanemusic

Twitter: twitter.com/fairlanemusic

SoundCloud: soundcloud.com/fairlaneofficial

FOLLOW RUNN:

Instagram: instagram.com/watchmerunn

Twitter: https://twitter.com/_watchmerunn

Spotify: open.spotify.com/artist/3l0H4QNiYYNdIsnZ4JgJAg

FOLLOW LOWLY:

Facebook: facebook.com/LowlyPalace

Twitter: twitter.com/lowlypalace

Instagram: instagram.com/lowly

SoundCloud: soundcloud.com/lowlypalace