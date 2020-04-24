FANGS Releases Intoxicating Tech House Single "Sunrise"

FANGS has released his first single of 2020, "Sunrise," out via his L'America Music label.

Returning with his usual progressive sound, FANGS has once again cooked up an intoxicating tune that'll surely please those who have been waiting for new music since the release of his track "Solace" last November. "Sunrise" kicks off with mellow percussion, building into a dark, soothing vocal sample. The Brazilian producer follows with sporadically placed synths that help maintain his minimalistic approach. Those familiar with FANGS' previous singles "Murder," "Venom," and "Bones" will certainly gravitate towards "Sunrise."

Formerly a member of electronic trio Brass Knuckles, FANGS has spent the past 3 years steadily accumulating a loyal following through his consistent stream of new music as well as his growing L'America Music imprint. Last year, fans were blessed with some of his best releases to date including "Simulation" and "One Of Those Nights" as well as his meticulously curated event series Midnight Society hosted by Sound Nightclub. With support from heavy-hitters like CID, Mr. Tape, Matroda, Disciples, and Benny Benassi, FANGS' future looks brighter than ever.

