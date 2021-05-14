Farrah and Osins Collide on Ominous Single "Omen"

Farrah and Osins Collide on Ominous Single "Omen"

Their collab arrives by way of Jadū Dala.
Author:
Publish date:
Their collab arrives by way of Jadū Dala.

Over the past two years, Farrah has proven she can't be ignored.

The Hong Kong producer had a stellar 2020, playing numerous virtual festivals as well as released singles on Bassrush and Electric Hawk. This time around she's tapped Israel-based artist Osins for their collaborative effort "Omen," out via Jadū Dala.

"Omen" encapsulates a haunting, ominous vibe while still fitting the festival-centric sound we've all been craving. From front to back, the tune exudes creativity. The jumpy, over-the-top feeling of the first drop translates well into the second, as the tune embraces windier synths and the same organic percussion. 

Though Farrah and Osins are relatively new to the scene, the budding talents have shown plenty of promise on this rumbling collaboration. Listen to "Omen" below and find it on streaming platforms here.

FOLLOW FARRAH:

Facebook: facebook.com/farrahhassounds
Twitter: twitter.com/farrahsounds
Instagram: instagram.com/farrahsounds
Spotify: spoti.fi/3oe9xUM

FOLLOW OSINS:

Facebook: facebook.com/itsosins
Twitter: twitter.com/itsosins
Instagram: instagram.com/itsosins
Spotify: spoti.fi/3oe51WB

Related

Jay Robinson and Dominique
MUSIC RELEASES

Jay Robinson and Dominique Collide on Infectious hau5trap Anthem "Complicated"

"Complicated" marks hau5trap's third-ever release and indicates a bright future for the budding label.

Jkyl & Hyde and Shiverz
MUSIC RELEASES

Jkyl & Hyde Tap Shiverz for Monster Collaboration "Shell Tha Place"

"Shell Tha Place" arrives by way of Bassrush.

Black Tiger Sex Machine and JT Roach
MUSIC RELEASES

Black Tiger Sex Machine Tap JT Roach for Anthemic Single "Creature"

BTSM and JT Roach have arrived with a fresh festival crowd-pleaser.

Blanke and Dia Frampton
MUSIC RELEASES

Blanke and Dia Frampton Return to Ophelia Records on Heartfelt Single "Spark"

This melodic dubstep smash arrives just in time for festival season.

Jason Ross and Blanke
MUSIC RELEASES

Jason Ross and Blanke Collide on Melodic Anthem "One More Day" With Chandler Leighton

The combination of Jason Ross, Blanke, and Chandler Leighton feels incredibly natural.

Dirt Monkey and Tech N9ne
MUSIC RELEASES

Dirt Monkey and Tech N9ne Collide on "Shut Up"

This collab is massive.

svdden death slander
MUSIC RELEASES

SVDDEN DEATH and SLANDER Collide on Neck-Snapping Single "Blood On Me"

"Blood On Me" was first teased during their B2B livestream set in May 2020.

kayzo papa roach sullivan king
MUSIC RELEASES

Kayzo, Sullivan King, and Papa Roach Drop Genre-Crossing Heavyweight Single, "DOMINATION"

The biggest EDM-rock crossover of the year has arrived.