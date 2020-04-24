TroyBoi Drops Thunderous Trap Anthem “Favorite (feat. Healthy Chill)"

TroyBoi strikes trap gold on his latest single, “Favorite.”

“Favorite” is brought to life by a smooth balance between defiant vocals from rapper Healthy Chill and TroyBoi’s electric production. The centerpiece of the track is an alluring flute melody that slithers through verses and surges through drops. On the drops, it’s accompanied by a roaring bassline, one that’s primed for the dancefloor, taking listeners on a high-octane sonic ride.

The track is coupled with a music video that’s everything one would expect from a trap anthem: loud landscapes, shiny cars, and boisterous dance moves. Assertive and rollicking, the music video mirrors the track’s thunderous energy perfectly.

“Favorite” follows last month’s releases from TroyBoi, “Wavez” a bouncy collaboration with UK duo Snakehips and “Aja Aja,” an emphatic single featuring Hindi vocals from Amar. For those still craving more from the Miami-based producer, expect plenty of new tunes from TroyBoi as he recently revealed he’s working on both his sophomore album and the next edition of his V!BEZ EP series.

