Fedde Le Grand Jumps into 2020 with Groovy Single, "Dancing Shoes" ft. Josh Cumbee

Fedde Le Grand has returned with his latest single, "Dancing Shoes," featuring vocalist Josh Cumbee out via Interstellar Label.

"Dancing Shoes" differs slightly from what frequent listeners of le Grand have come to expect, however it's truly an instant classic. He maintains his upbeat vibe while introducing funky saxophones to keep things interesting. Cumbee's signature vocal addition helps transform this addicting tune into a dance floor heater. Undoubtedly, "Dancing Shoes" is a track fans of both parties will enjoy.

Fedde le Grand has continuously been a nonstop force in dance music. Last year, he remixed a handful of tracks by extremely notable artists including "Mother" by Charlie Puth, "Bruised Not Broken" by Matoma, and "Love No More" by Loud Luxury. He continued to stay busy on the music front by releasing a number of originals as well, including "Skank," "Like We Do," and "All Over The World."

FOLLOW FEDDE LE GRAND:

Facebook: facebook.com/feddelegrand

Twitter: twitter.com/feddelegrand

Instagram: instagram.com/feddelegrand

Soundcloud: soundcloud.com/feddelegrand