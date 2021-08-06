Feed Me Announces New Album, Drops Stunning Music Video and Single "Reckless"
Publish date:

After teasing a new album back in February, Feed Me has finally unveiled more details about the LP as well as released its first single, teaming up with Tasha Baxter for "Reckless."

Arriving by way of Feed Me's Sotto Voce imprint, "Reckless" is a beautifully cinematic tune, embracing a downtempo feel. Baxter's airy vocals float effortlessly atop the meticulously textured soundscapes of Feed Me, who has long been revered for his trailblazing approach to sound design. The synthwave-inspired song is ideal for late-night drives, capturing a melancholy yet gritty feel. 

Check out the official "Reckless" music video below. 

"Reckless" is the first single from Feed Me's forthcoming self-titled album.

"Reckless is a lockdown story reimagined as escapist fantasy, and a chapter in a diary of recalibration," Feed Me said in a Facebook post. "Next week’s album is a segment of a larger body of work totalling [sic] how I made use of the time you’ve all given me. I hope as it unfolds, you think I used it well."

Feed Me's forthcoming album will be a self-titled affair and is due out next week on August 13th. The record comes after a relatively quiet year for the venerated British producer, who has avoided releasing singles up until this point. He went head-to-head with Flux Pavilion in a beat battle back in January before releasing his debut NFT the following month.

