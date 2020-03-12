Feed Me Releases Monstercat Debut, "Money, Destiny"

Feed Me (real name Jon Gooch) is a producer that needs no introduction. With a career spanning nearly 20 years (under both his Feed Me and Spor aliases), Gooch has become a mainstay in the world of EDM.

Gooch's first release of 2020 is also his Monstercat debut, and the first of a multitude of his tracks to be released on the label. "Money, Destiny" brings back the electro vibes for which the Feed Me alias is so well known.

The new single is perfectly in tune with much of Feed Me's earlier works, calling to mind tracks from Feed Me's Big Adventure just as much as his latest album, High Street Creeps. Gooch's style remains consistent; tantalizing electro house synths and a tight groove have always been his hallmark, and he has crafted "Money, Destiny" to bring that classic sound into a new decade.

Feed Me's latest is a great fit for the Monstercat imprint, sitting nicely among releases from the label's heavy hitters like Pegboard Nerds and Xilent. There's still more to come from Gooch on Monstercat as well, as he's announced that "Money, Destiny" is the first many releases for the label.

"Money, Destiny" is out now and can be found at this link.

FOLLOW FEED ME:

Facebook: facebook.com/youfeedme

Twitter: twitter.com/feedme

Instagram: instagram.com/feedme

SoundCloud: soundcloud.com/feedme