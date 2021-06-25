Felix Cartal's "Expensive Sounds For Nice People" Occupies a Unique Space in House Music

Felix Cartal's "Expensive Sounds For Nice People" Occupies a Unique Space in House Music

Felix Cartal indie-tinged house sound is in a league of its own.
Author:
Publish date:

Trevor Brady

Felix Cartal indie-tinged house sound is in a league of its own.

Felix Cartal has more than earned his title of veteran producer. Since first emerging in 2006, the Vancouver product has become an omnipresent name in electronic music. Last year was a career year for him, releasing an official remix of Anne-Marie and Doja Cat's global hit "To Be Young" and tons of new original music. Today Cartal returns with his fourth studio album, Expensive Sounds For Nice People.

Cartal has used Expensive Sounds For Nice People as a way to explore a myriad of emotions. Each of its 16 tracks tells an intertwined tale of the second chapter of his music career, where refinement has become an innate element of his approach. He explores love, loss, and heartbreak within the record's house music-inspired backbone. 

felix cartal

Cover of Felix Cartal's new album "Expensive Sounds For Nice People."

Each of Cartal's albums are jam-packed with hits and his latest is no exception. Featured on the LP are a handful of previously released singles such as "The Life" with Fjord" and "Happy Hour" with Kiiara. Additionally, listeners will find seven new songs that include features with Matilda, Ofelia K, and Melina Borglowe. 

"Going Up" is a standout, as Cartal opts for a slower tempo that draws out the intricacies of the tune. Vocal chops, crisp percussion, and a wide variety of instruments take center stage. "500 Days" is another, where Matilda's distinct, indie-leaning vocals blend well with Cartal's upbeat house production. 

On his fourth studio album, Felix Cartal has once again proven why he's been a staple in the electronic music scene for over a decade. Expensive Sounds For Nice People is filled with tracks that will appease both old and new fans alike. 

Listen to Expensive Sounds For Nice People in full below.

FOLLOW FELIX CARTAL:

Website: felixcartal.com
Facebook: facebook.com/felixcartal
Twitter: twitter.com/felixcartal
Instagram: instagram.com/felixcartal
Spotify: spoti.fi/3esqYfJ

Related

A split-screen or side-by-side black and white photo of DJ/producers Kaskade, Diplo and Felix Cartal.
MUSIC RELEASES

Diplo's Remix of "More" by Kaskade and Felix Cartal is Tech House Euphoria

Kaskade and Felix Cartal also released a shuffle video for the original.

Felix Cartal - Black and White Press Pic (With GLasses)
MUSIC RELEASES

Felix Cartal Recruits All-Star Lineup for "Right Now" Motivational Video

With star-studded cameos from the likes of Kaskade, ZEDD, Anna Lunoe, Chris Lake, and 30 more artists, you shouldn't wait to check Felix Cartal's new video.

Felix Cartal - Black and White Press Pic (With GLasses)
MUSIC RELEASES

Felix Cartal and Kiiara Team Up for Unconventional Party Anthem, "Happy Hour"

Felix Cartal's latest single flips the definition of a happy hour upside down.

Felix Cartal & Lights
MUSIC RELEASES

Felix Cartal Teams up with Lights on Latest Release, "Love Me"

As his first release of 2019, "Love Me" begins a series of brand new tracks.

sad money felix cartal gallant
MUSIC RELEASES

Sad Money, Felix Cartal, and Gallant Team Up for "Lose My Love"

The groovy electronica and R&B hybrid single, which arrives by way of Ultra Records, delivers a unique and invigorating sonic experience.

1-2
INTERVIEWS

Felix Cartal's New Album "Next Season" [Interview]

We chatted about his punk rock roots and his rising fame!

Felix Cartal - Black and White Press Pic (With GLasses)
NEWS

Felix Cartal Announces Chopped Up Challenge for Producers

Guest judges for the four-week contest will include Kaskade, Zedd, Dr. Fresch, and TOKiMONSTA.

glass petals
MUSIC RELEASES

Glass Petals Drop Piano House Stomper "No Words" on HEXAGON

Glass Petals is the side project of veteran producer Felix Cartal.