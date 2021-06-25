Felix Cartal's "Expensive Sounds For Nice People" Occupies a Unique Space in House Music

Felix Cartal has more than earned his title of veteran producer. Since first emerging in 2006, the Vancouver product has become an omnipresent name in electronic music. Last year was a career year for him, releasing an official remix of Anne-Marie and Doja Cat's global hit "To Be Young" and tons of new original music. Today Cartal returns with his fourth studio album, Expensive Sounds For Nice People.

Cartal has used Expensive Sounds For Nice People as a way to explore a myriad of emotions. Each of its 16 tracks tells an intertwined tale of the second chapter of his music career, where refinement has become an innate element of his approach. He explores love, loss, and heartbreak within the record's house music-inspired backbone.

Cover of Felix Cartal's new album "Expensive Sounds For Nice People." Trevor Brady

Each of Cartal's albums are jam-packed with hits and his latest is no exception. Featured on the LP are a handful of previously released singles such as "The Life" with Fjord" and "Happy Hour" with Kiiara. Additionally, listeners will find seven new songs that include features with Matilda, Ofelia K, and Melina Borglowe.

"Going Up" is a standout, as Cartal opts for a slower tempo that draws out the intricacies of the tune. Vocal chops, crisp percussion, and a wide variety of instruments take center stage. "500 Days" is another, where Matilda's distinct, indie-leaning vocals blend well with Cartal's upbeat house production.

On his fourth studio album, Felix Cartal has once again proven why he's been a staple in the electronic music scene for over a decade. Expensive Sounds For Nice People is filled with tracks that will appease both old and new fans alike.

Listen to Expensive Sounds For Nice People in full below.

