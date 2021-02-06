Felix Cartal and Kiiara Team Up for Unconventional Party Anthem, "Happy Hour"

Felix Cartal's latest single flips the definition of a happy hour upside down.
Felix Cartal and Kiiara have joined forces for an uplifting new party anthem, "Happy Hour." 

As Kiiara's first feature since the release of her 2020 album, lil kiiwi, the "Gold" songstress delivers an anthemic vocal offering for everyone searching for love at the bottom of a bottle.

The song flips the idea of a happy hour on its head, offering a darker interpretation of the event as a means to forget. "Searching for someone new, how am I gonna get through, every face reminds me of you," Kiiara sings. Luckily, her state has her seemingly numb to the turmoil going on around her.

That state of bliss is mirrored on the production side by an infectious drop from Felix Cartal. If you're down-and-out, the track's punchy kicks, uplifting melodies, and chorus of singalong-style vocal chops will quickly have you re-energized for a second wind.

Flipping the idea of happy hour on its head came about as Felix Cartal was on a trip to Norway. The two artists discussed the messaging of the song in detail and both felt aligned with the unconventional, tongue-in-cheek approach.

