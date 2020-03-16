Felix Jaehn Shows Us His Edge with "SICKO" ft. Gashi and Faangs

Fresh off an eight week social media hiatus, German hitmaker Felix Jaehn (real name Felix Jähn) is keeping us on our toes with a steady stream of singles to reinvent his career.

First was February's "Thank You [Not So Bad]" with German duo VIZE, a remix of Dido's 1999 hit. Now, Jähn has released "SICKO" featuring GASHI and Faangs, out today via Universal Music.

This latest single is a continuation of the darker, vibier bass music Jähn is currently exploring. Radio ready and upbeat, "SICKO" brings an urban club feel, alternating between male and female vocals.

"We all have dark character traits that appear from time to time. For a while these traits took over and controlled my life," Jähn said in a press release. "The song feeds of an insane energy that Faangs, myself and the other writers felt in a late night session when we wrote 'SICKO.'"

With an album on the horizon, Jähn is entering this new chapter in his career with a new commitment to self-acceptance following his hiatus, he added. With tropical house and pop-centric bass hits going back to 2014, only time will tell what this new direction means for the 25-year-old producer.

