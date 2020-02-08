Felix Jaehn and VIZE Return with "Thank You (Not So Bad)"

Remixing a '90s classic track is a risky move by any standard, but throw in the acoustic guitar, tambourine cymbals and vocal reverb from Dido's 1999 hit "Thank You," and you've got a doozy.

For the February 7th release, German producers VIZE (comprised of Johannes Vimalavong and Vitali Zestovskih) and Felix Jaehn (real name Felix Jähn) teamed up to deliver their take on the original. Titled "Thank You (Not So Bad)," the Universal Music release adds pulsating bass lines and groovy synths to bring the song into the new decade.

VIZE and Jähn most recently worked together on "Close Your Eyes," an upbeat, pop-centric single released last November. Recorded in the same session, their "Thank You" remix shows the producers' versatility, demonstrating their ability to create both an uplifting tropical house anthem and a dark, groovy club track.

"I am finally back with new strength, inspiration and joy. With 'Thank You (Not So Bad)' I want to thank my fans for always being there. You believe in me and have been giving me an incredible amount of love for many years," Jähn said in a press release.

This past year, Jähn won the 1LIVE Krone Award for "Best Dance Act," considered Germany's largest radio award based on listener voting. VIZE also nabbed a nomination in the same category, showing their prominence in their country's dance industry.

