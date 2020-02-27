You Heard It Here First: Ferry Corsten and Purple Haze Team Up on "Flanging"

There is much buzz about the legendary trance producer Ferry Corsten as of late. Fresh off of announcing his soon-to-be iconic What The F tour run (which will feature a Ferry Corsten set as well as sets under his other aliases, Gouryella and System F), Corsten has now released a collaborative single with Sander van Doorn's alter-ego, Purple Haze. Buckle up, because this one's wild.

Boasting an old school feel, Corsten and Van Doorn's new collaboration, "Flanging," calls to mind classic arena trance anthems. The rolling bass lines in the intro lead nicely into the main synth section, which continually slows in tempo during the breakdown, before powering back up into the main hook's flanging (hence the name) melody.

That melody is reminiscent of Veracocha's 1999 trance classic, "Carte Blanche," but make no mistake - "Flanging" is forward-thinking enough to become an instant classic in 2020. Corsten and Van Doorn's ability to evoke the nostalgic feel of early trance while staying relevant to the modern sound is impeccable, which is why those two names have remained a mainstay in the world of trance music and electronic dance music as a whole.

"Flanging" is out now and can be found at this link.

