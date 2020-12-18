Ferry Corsten Collaborated With 22 of His Fans to Produce His New Trance Single, "Free"

Since 2018, Ferry Corsten has been using his UNITY project to "bridge the gap" in trance music by collaborating with other major artists such as Paul Oakenfold and Ilan Bluestone, among others. With his latest endeavor, he's enlisted the help of his loyal fanbase to create a song that promotes togetherness. After selecting the winners, Corsten and 22 of his fans have released their collaborative effort "Free."

"Free" is an optimistic trance ballad that allows each of the chosen collaborators from all across the globe to implement their diverse array of skills. Though Ferry Corsten's voice is still present, there is a unique blend of sounds that poke through over the course of the song. This project is nothing short of ambitious and Corsten executed his vision perfectly with the help of numerous talented individuals.

Proceeds for "Free" are being donated to the World Health Organization (WHO). You can listen to "Free" below.

