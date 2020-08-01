Los Angeles Producer Figment Premieres First Single "Welcome to the Acid Jungle"

Figment, an Electronic Music Producer & DJ Based in LA and host of the "Not Figment" Podcast, releases his first single, "Welcome to the Acid Jungle." To download the single on iTunes, visit here.

Figment is a Los Angeles based performance artist, nightlife DJ, and electronic dance music producer who has amassed a following of more than 100,000 fans on Instagram after performing at Insomniac’s EDC Festival. EDM.com named him “One of 5 Artists Who Stole The Show” and viewers agreed, as a vote was held for best performance for an emerging artist and Figment won Insomniac Records’ Discovery Project. At a time when most live performers are struggling to break through more than ever, Figment seems to be dominating on all the right platforms. Now, he is finally releasing his first single, Welcome to the Acid Jungle.

Welcome to the Acid Jungle, produced by Figment, for the world. The single is an 8 minute and 39 second musical journey through the mind of one of Los Angeles's most up and coming artists. The sounds will satisfy any techno purist, while appealing to broader audiences and fans. Figment is self releasing his first single, as to be able to maintain full creative control over his music.

Available on all platforms July 31st, 2020, Welcome to the Acid Jungle has already successfully launched for pre-orders on iTunes and Apple Music. The single is available for download and streaming on Spotify, iHeartRadio, GooglePlay, and dozens of other major platforms. Fans looking to purchase physical copies of the single will be able to purchase the single on CD via Amazon.

With more than 100,000 fans on Instagram, Figment may be testing the waters for releasing an album. He is already working on his next single, which some have speculated will be released on the legendary TRAX Records. To download Welcome to the Acid Jungle on iTunes, visit here.