Jauz Flashes His Tastemaker Talent with Latest Bite This! Compilation

Jauz's Bite This! imprint has released its latest compilation of new tracks, aptly titled First Bites Vol. 2.

Jauz has proven over the course of his career that he's got an ear for great music, and First Bites Vol. 2 reinforces that notion, as the LA-based producer has curated yet another collection of infectious tunes to broadcast to his loyal following.

The 10-track EP is as diverse as it gets while still staying true to the label itself. Duke & Jones produce some heavier sounds while Blossom provides a Nightbass vibe. Saint Punk, Schade, Kendoll, and a handful of other talented young guns also are also featured on the EP. Those who enjoyed First Bites Vol. 1 or the majority of music released on Bite This! will certainly gravitate towards this compilation.

Bite This! has grown steadily and quickly since it first launched in 2017. Since it's inception, the label has released tracks and EPs from a diverse collection of artists, including Dubloadz, Holy Goof, Axel Boy, Tynan, and many more. At the beginning of this year, Jauz released his Dangerous Waters EP via Bite This!

