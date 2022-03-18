Skip to main content
First Listen: Check Out This Trippy, Ambient Remix First Heard In "Dexter: New Blood"

Princess Goes to the Butterfly Museum, a band featuring former "Dexter" star Michael C. Hall on vocals, have delivered a haunting remix by Brandon Bost.

Dexter's Michael C. Hall isn't a name you'd typically find on EDM.com.

But the award-winning actor is also an accomplished musician and the lead vocalist of Princess Goes to the Butterfly Museum, an electronic rock band he fronts alongside keyboardist Matt Katz-Bohen and drummer Peter Yanowitz. The trio have now released a remix of their debut, "Ketamine," which originally aired during an episode of Dexter: New Blood.

The remix was created by Brandon Bost, a prodigious music producer and audio engineer who Hall called "the fourth member of our band" in a statement provided to EDM.com. Take a listen to Bost's remix below, exclusively via EDM.com.

Bost did a remarkable job of capturing the mesmeric, tempered essence of the original "Ketamine" while mutating Hall's vocals with a dreamy cadence as they float atop a haunting ambient beat. The song doesn't reach its climactic moment until nearly four minutes in, giving listeners plenty of time to become enveloped in its atmospheric soundscapes.

Princess Goes to the Butterfly Museum are hot off the heels of their debut album, THANKS FOR COMING, which found Bost (HAIM, Miley Cyrus, Lady Gaga), playing a major role thanks to his mixing prowess. The synth-heavy record pulls inspiration from a number of electronic music icons, like Giorgio Moroder and Justice. You can dive in to the album below.

